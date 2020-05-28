All apartments in Tukwila
Tukwila, WA
Terra Tukwila
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Terra Tukwila

6206 S 153rd St #10 · (425) 979-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
4 to 6 Weeks Free on Select Units!
Location

6206 S 153rd St #10, Tukwila, WA 98188
Tukwila Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,658

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,714

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 915 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terra Tukwila.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
The city of Tukwila sits between Seattle's Industrial District and SeaTac Airport. Westfield Southcenter, also known as Southcenter Mall, constitutes the heart of its Urban Center. The benefits of the apartment complexes and modern high-rise apartment buildings in Tukwila Urban Center include their nearness to Southcenter Mall and numerous transportation links to the cities of Seattle, Renton, Kent, and Tacoma as well as SeaTac Airport. The moderate size of the Urban Center neighborhood is just a short distance to most local shops, facilities, and restaurants.

In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $250.00 oac
Move-in Fees: $250.00 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: See office for details.
Parking Details: 1 assigned parking space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terra Tukwila have any available units?
Terra Tukwila has 2 units available starting at $1,658 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Terra Tukwila have?
Some of Terra Tukwila's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terra Tukwila currently offering any rent specials?
Terra Tukwila is offering the following rent specials: 4 to 6 Weeks Free on Select Units!
Is Terra Tukwila pet-friendly?
Yes, Terra Tukwila is pet friendly.
Does Terra Tukwila offer parking?
Yes, Terra Tukwila offers parking.
Does Terra Tukwila have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terra Tukwila offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terra Tukwila have a pool?
No, Terra Tukwila does not have a pool.
Does Terra Tukwila have accessible units?
No, Terra Tukwila does not have accessible units.
Does Terra Tukwila have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terra Tukwila has units with dishwashers.
Does Terra Tukwila have units with air conditioning?
No, Terra Tukwila does not have units with air conditioning.
