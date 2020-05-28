Terra Tukwila

Amenities
The city of Tukwila sits between Seattle's Industrial District and SeaTac Airport. Westfield Southcenter, also known as Southcenter Mall, constitutes the heart of its Urban Center. The benefits of the apartment complexes and modern high-rise apartment buildings in Tukwila Urban Center include their nearness to Southcenter Mall and numerous transportation links to the cities of Seattle, Renton, Kent, and Tacoma as well as SeaTac Airport. The moderate size of the Urban Center neighborhood is just a short distance to most local shops, facilities, and restaurants.
