6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



"SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE June 16, 2020!"



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Captivating, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATH APARTMENT home property rental in the Tukwila Hill neighborhood in Tukwila, WA.



The cozy interior features include tile and hardwood flooring, a fireplace, and vaulted ceiling. The rustic galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and smooth countertops. Ready-to-use appliances include a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher along with a shared, coin-operated washer and dryer. Bright and airy, the bedrooms are comfortable and have built-in closets. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub with a curtain, vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and a functional toilet. It has installed forced-air heating. The exterior has a deck and a yard, cool spots to unwind or play with neighbors or family members. No worries, the landlord will be one who will take care of the yard. Tandem parking for the covered carport. No pets on the property. And, no smoking in the property.



Tenant pays all utilities (water, garbage, and sewer for $150) and electricity. The owner will be asking for the last months rent right upon move-in.



6503 South 153rd Street is approximately a 20-minute walk from the Sounder Lakewood - Seattle at the Tukwila Station (Southbound) stop.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S3v6UHRniuz



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours.



No Pets Allowed



