All apartments in Tukwila
Find more places like 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tukwila, WA
/
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1

6503 South 153rd Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tukwila
See all
Tukwila Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6503 South 153rd Street, Tukwila, WA 98188
Tukwila Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

"SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE June 16, 2020!"

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATH APARTMENT home property rental in the Tukwila Hill neighborhood in Tukwila, WA.

The cozy interior features include tile and hardwood flooring, a fireplace, and vaulted ceiling. The rustic galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and smooth countertops. Ready-to-use appliances include a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher along with a shared, coin-operated washer and dryer. Bright and airy, the bedrooms are comfortable and have built-in closets. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub with a curtain, vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a mirror, and a functional toilet. It has installed forced-air heating. The exterior has a deck and a yard, cool spots to unwind or play with neighbors or family members. No worries, the landlord will be one who will take care of the yard. Tandem parking for the covered carport. No pets on the property. And, no smoking in the property.

Tenant pays all utilities (water, garbage, and sewer for $150) and electricity. The owner will be asking for the last months rent right upon move-in.

6503 South 153rd Street is approximately a 20-minute walk from the Sounder Lakewood - Seattle at the Tukwila Station (Southbound) stop.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S3v6UHRniuz

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when yo

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5344668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 have any available units?
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 have?
Some of 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tukwila.
Does 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East
Tukwila, WA 98188
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S
Tukwila, WA 98168
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S
Tukwila, WA 98188
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S
Tukwila, WA 98168
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd
Tukwila, WA 98188

Similar Pages

Tukwila 1 BedroomsTukwila 2 Bedrooms
Tukwila Apartments with Washer-DryerTukwila Dog Friendly Apartments
Tukwila Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WA
Fife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tukwila Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity