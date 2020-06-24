All apartments in Tukwila
5627 S 150th St
5627 S 150th St

5627 South 150th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5627 South 150th Street, Tukwila, WA 98188
Tukwila Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4br, 2.5ba Home in Tukwila. Home was built in 2001 with large kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and granite counter tops that's open to the family room. Spacious master with 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet. The fenced backyard has a big deck that's great for entertaining. You're just minutes away from Seattle, Southcenter Mall, schools, lot's of restaurants and easy freeway access to I-405 or I-5. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All app fees are non-refundable regardless of the leasing decision once pmt is submitted. Monthly rent is $2750 + $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 S 150th St have any available units?
5627 S 150th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
What amenities does 5627 S 150th St have?
Some of 5627 S 150th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 S 150th St currently offering any rent specials?
5627 S 150th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 S 150th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5627 S 150th St is pet friendly.
Does 5627 S 150th St offer parking?
No, 5627 S 150th St does not offer parking.
Does 5627 S 150th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5627 S 150th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 S 150th St have a pool?
No, 5627 S 150th St does not have a pool.
Does 5627 S 150th St have accessible units?
No, 5627 S 150th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 S 150th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 S 150th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5627 S 150th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5627 S 150th St does not have units with air conditioning.
