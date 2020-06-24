5627 S 150th St

Amenities

4br, 2.5ba Home in Tukwila. Home was built in 2001 with large kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and granite counter tops that's open to the family room. Spacious master with 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet. The fenced backyard has a big deck that's great for entertaining. You're just minutes away from Seattle, Southcenter Mall, schools, lot's of restaurants and easy freeway access to I-405 or I-5. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All app fees are non-refundable regardless of the leasing decision once pmt is submitted. Monthly rent is $2750 + $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied.