Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2221 42nd Avenue Southwest Available 11/09/19 West Seattle Home - Available November 9th! - Stunning townhome for lease in desirable Admiral District of West Seattle. Generous, light-filled spaces make for comfortable living in this chic and inviting home. Main living area is spacious and open with large living room with gas fireplace, dining area and beautiful kitchen with it's quartz counters, large island, stainless appliances and European style cabinetry. Powder room on this level as well. The next floor up has all three bedrooms including master suite with double closet and elegant private bath. Second full bath on this level as well. Lower level has extra large family room, perfect for media/gaming and yet another handsome tiled bathroom. Above it all is the awesome rooftop deck with territorial and downtown Seattle views. Rare two car garage. Your cat or dog is welcome with an additional $500 pet deposit. No smokers please.

Fantastic Admiral District location just a block off of California Avenue. Easy walk to great restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores. Bus lines on both California and Admiral Way, one block to the south. Alki is just down the hill with it's terrific beach, restaurants and awesome walking path with amazing views of city and Sound.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner Avenue One Residential, Seattle -nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124.



