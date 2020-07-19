All apartments in Tukwila
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16217 48th Avenue South

16217 48th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

16217 48th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA 98188
McMicken

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16217 48th Avenue South have any available units?
16217 48th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
Is 16217 48th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
16217 48th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16217 48th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 16217 48th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tukwila.
Does 16217 48th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 16217 48th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 16217 48th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16217 48th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16217 48th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 16217 48th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 16217 48th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 16217 48th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 16217 48th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 16217 48th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16217 48th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 16217 48th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
