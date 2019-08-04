Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

697 NE Woods Place Available 09/01/19 4 bedroom on in CK School District! - Fabulous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bth, 2541 sq.ft. home in CK School District! Wood flooring. Living room, family room, media/play room and formal dining. Kitchen with tile countertops. Huge master bedroom with adjoining 5 piece bath. Large yard with deck. Heat pump, natural gas water heater & furnace. Centrally located to bases, shopping and highway. Tenant liability insurance required. Available early September. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

360-265-1781

Bobbi@Windermere.com



(RLNE5065075)