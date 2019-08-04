All apartments in Tracyton
Tracyton, WA
697 NE Woods Place
697 NE Woods Place

697 Northeast Woods Place · No Longer Available
697 Northeast Woods Place, Tracyton, WA 98311

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
697 NE Woods Place Available 09/01/19 4 bedroom on in CK School District! - Fabulous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bth, 2541 sq.ft. home in CK School District! Wood flooring. Living room, family room, media/play room and formal dining. Kitchen with tile countertops. Huge master bedroom with adjoining 5 piece bath. Large yard with deck. Heat pump, natural gas water heater & furnace. Centrally located to bases, shopping and highway. Tenant liability insurance required. Available early September. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
Bobbi@Windermere.com

(RLNE5065075)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 NE Woods Place have any available units?
697 NE Woods Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
