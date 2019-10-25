All apartments in Tracyton
Find more places like 617 NE Flagstone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tracyton, WA
/
617 NE Flagstone Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

617 NE Flagstone Lane

617 Northeast Flagstone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

617 Northeast Flagstone Lane, Tracyton, WA 98310

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
617 NE Flagstone Lane Available 12/01/19 East Bremerton Home - CK School District - 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home in convenient East Bremerton location. Stainless steel appliances, light & bright bonus room off of kitchen with lots of windows & skylights. Fenced backyard. Large 2-car garage. Central Kitsap School District. Available early December. Renter's Insurance Required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2659512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 NE Flagstone Lane have any available units?
617 NE Flagstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
Is 617 NE Flagstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
617 NE Flagstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 NE Flagstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 617 NE Flagstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracyton.
Does 617 NE Flagstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 617 NE Flagstone Lane offers parking.
Does 617 NE Flagstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 NE Flagstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 NE Flagstone Lane have a pool?
No, 617 NE Flagstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 617 NE Flagstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 617 NE Flagstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 617 NE Flagstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 NE Flagstone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 NE Flagstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 NE Flagstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WAPoulsbo, WA
Wauna, WAGig Harbor, WABurien, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WADes Moines, WAUniversity Place, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College