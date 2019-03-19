6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast

Amenities

Modern home with emphasis on bay windows, ceiling fans, nice wood trim and angled stairway. The living room, formal dining room, family room (with gas log fireplace), laundry room (washer and dryer included), and half bathroom are all located on the main floor, with the three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The kitchen has an island with extra counter and cupboard space, large closet pantry and informal eating area. The master bedroom offers a private bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Backyard is fully fenced. This neighborhood is in the Central Kitsap school district with Pinecrest Elementary school close by. Centrally located between PSNS and Bangor Navy Base, this great location is easily accessible to amenities in Bremerton and Silverdale. This is a no pet home.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



