Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast

6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast, Tracyton, WA 98311

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Modern home with emphasis on bay windows, ceiling fans, nice wood trim and angled stairway. The living room, formal dining room, family room (with gas log fireplace), laundry room (washer and dryer included), and half bathroom are all located on the main floor, with the three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The kitchen has an island with extra counter and cupboard space, large closet pantry and informal eating area. The master bedroom offers a private bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Backyard is fully fenced. This neighborhood is in the Central Kitsap school district with Pinecrest Elementary school close by. Centrally located between PSNS and Bangor Navy Base, this great location is easily accessible to amenities in Bremerton and Silverdale. This is a no pet home.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast have any available units?
6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
What amenities does 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast have?
Some of 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracyton.
Does 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast offer parking?
No, 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast have a pool?
No, 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 6068 Sycamore Lane Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

