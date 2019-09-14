All apartments in Tracyton
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

4843 Bowwood Cir NE

4843 Bowwood Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

4843 Bowwood Cir NE, Tracyton, WA 98311

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4843 Bowwood Cir NE Available 10/17/19 Wonderful East Bremerton home located in the heart of town! - This 2-story home located in a great East Bremerton neighbor will definitely not last long!

This home has it all! upon entry you can either go straight into the kitchen, dining room & living area, with an open floor plan! The kitchen is equipped with all appliances, and lots of cabinet space, the dining room has enough room for a kitchen table and chairs, and the living room is big enough to fit the the whole family and then some! There is a 1/2 bath, and the entrance into the single car garage! Heading up the stairs, you will find that the 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with nice sized closet space as well as a utility closet where the washer & dryer hookups are located. There is ample closet space, with a linen closet in the hallway and the whole floor is carpeted, which makes it nice to wake up to on these chilly PNW mornings.

There is a very low maintenance fully fenced in, backyard with gardening potential and the a small and easily manageable front yard. This home is also conveniently located on the city bus line, and close to schools, entertainment and shopping! The heat is gas, which will help save on those winter heating bills! Not to mention, this home is equipped with air conditioning for those hot summer days! You don't see that too often! Small pets are considered on a case by case basis. All utilities are separate.

Please contact Lighthouse Cove Property Management at 360-698-3829 or visit our website, Lighthouse-cove.com, to schedule a viewing. Don't delay!

(RLNE4555641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 Bowwood Cir NE have any available units?
4843 Bowwood Cir NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
What amenities does 4843 Bowwood Cir NE have?
Some of 4843 Bowwood Cir NE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 Bowwood Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
4843 Bowwood Cir NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 Bowwood Cir NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4843 Bowwood Cir NE is pet friendly.
Does 4843 Bowwood Cir NE offer parking?
Yes, 4843 Bowwood Cir NE offers parking.
Does 4843 Bowwood Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4843 Bowwood Cir NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 Bowwood Cir NE have a pool?
No, 4843 Bowwood Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 4843 Bowwood Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 4843 Bowwood Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 Bowwood Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4843 Bowwood Cir NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4843 Bowwood Cir NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4843 Bowwood Cir NE has units with air conditioning.
