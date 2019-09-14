Amenities

4843 Bowwood Cir NE Available 10/17/19 Wonderful East Bremerton home located in the heart of town! - This 2-story home located in a great East Bremerton neighbor will definitely not last long!



This home has it all! upon entry you can either go straight into the kitchen, dining room & living area, with an open floor plan! The kitchen is equipped with all appliances, and lots of cabinet space, the dining room has enough room for a kitchen table and chairs, and the living room is big enough to fit the the whole family and then some! There is a 1/2 bath, and the entrance into the single car garage! Heading up the stairs, you will find that the 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with nice sized closet space as well as a utility closet where the washer & dryer hookups are located. There is ample closet space, with a linen closet in the hallway and the whole floor is carpeted, which makes it nice to wake up to on these chilly PNW mornings.



There is a very low maintenance fully fenced in, backyard with gardening potential and the a small and easily manageable front yard. This home is also conveniently located on the city bus line, and close to schools, entertainment and shopping! The heat is gas, which will help save on those winter heating bills! Not to mention, this home is equipped with air conditioning for those hot summer days! You don't see that too often! Small pets are considered on a case by case basis. All utilities are separate.



Please contact Lighthouse Cove Property Management at 360-698-3829 or visit our website, Lighthouse-cove.com, to schedule a viewing. Don't delay!



