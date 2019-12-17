All apartments in Tracyton
Find more places like 416 Vena St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tracyton, WA
/
416 Vena St
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

416 Vena St

416 Northeast Vena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

416 Northeast Vena Street, Tracyton, WA 98311

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Tracyton - Exceptionally well built and maintained side by side 2 bed 2 bath duplex near Tracyton/Central Kitsap area. Beautiful view of the mountains and sunsets from the living room, master bedroom and front yard. Split level entrance with bedroom and 3/4 bath/utility room on the main floor. Upper floor offers galley style kitchen, dining area, living room with gas fireplace, master bedroom and full bath. Utility fee of $50 for water. NO pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5395128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Vena St have any available units?
416 Vena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
Is 416 Vena St currently offering any rent specials?
416 Vena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Vena St pet-friendly?
No, 416 Vena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracyton.
Does 416 Vena St offer parking?
No, 416 Vena St does not offer parking.
Does 416 Vena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Vena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Vena St have a pool?
No, 416 Vena St does not have a pool.
Does 416 Vena St have accessible units?
No, 416 Vena St does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Vena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Vena St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Vena St have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Vena St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WAPoulsbo, WA
Wauna, WAGig Harbor, WABurien, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WADes Moines, WAUniversity Place, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College