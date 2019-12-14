1036 Banyan Street

Amenities
Brand new home close to ferries, YMCA and ice rink in Manette! - Come home to your spacious brand new home in Manette. This newly built home of 2300 sq ft features brand new flooring, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, 2-car garage, washer/dryer and much more. Open kitchen with island leads to separate dining room and open living room with fireplace. Upper level holds 3 bedrooms, guest bathroom with double vanity and large loft bonus area. Master bed has master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. This home sits on a corner lot close to ferries, shopping, YMCA and ice rink. Tenants must adhere to all HOA regulations. No smoking/vaping, no cats, small dogs only. Tenants must carry renter's insurance and submit an application. To see this stunning home, please contact Crystal Avery at 360-516-6243 or crystalavery@windermere.com.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5347722)