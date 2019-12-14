1036 Banyan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Brand new home close to ferries, YMCA and ice rink in Manette! - Come home to your spacious brand new home in Manette. This newly built home of 2300 sq ft features brand new flooring, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, 2-car garage, washer/dryer and much more. Open kitchen with island leads to separate dining room and open living room with fireplace. Upper level holds 3 bedrooms, guest bathroom with double vanity and large loft bonus area. Master bed has master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. This home sits on a corner lot close to ferries, shopping, YMCA and ice rink. Tenants must adhere to all HOA regulations. No smoking/vaping, no cats, small dogs only. Tenants must carry renter's insurance and submit an application. To see this stunning home, please contact Crystal Avery at 360-516-6243 or crystalavery@windermere.com.



(RLNE5347722)