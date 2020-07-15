NorthStar Lodge

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Dogs
fee: First Dog: $500, Second Dog: $300
limit: 2
Cats
fee: First Cat: $300, Second Cat: $100
Parking Details: Off Street Parking, Assigned Covered Parking, Garage Included With Every Unit. Covered lot. Surface lot.