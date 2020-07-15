All apartments in Town and Country
Town and Country, WA
NorthStar Lodge
NorthStar Lodge

6614 N Cedar St · (833) 341-0140
Town and Country
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA 99208
Town and Country

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1444 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,171

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1380 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NorthStar Lodge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage. You can relax with friends and family in the richly finished community Lodge, experience the 24-Hour fitness center featuring state of the art equipment, cool off in the seasonal outdoor heated swimming pool or just kick back and enjoy a BBQ on the deck.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Dogs
fee: First Dog: $500, Second Dog: $300
limit: 2
Cats
fee: First Cat: $300, Second Cat: $100
Parking Details: Off Street Parking, Assigned Covered Parking, Garage Included With Every Unit. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NorthStar Lodge have any available units?
NorthStar Lodge has 2 units available starting at $1,171 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does NorthStar Lodge have?
Some of NorthStar Lodge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NorthStar Lodge currently offering any rent specials?
NorthStar Lodge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is NorthStar Lodge pet-friendly?
Yes, NorthStar Lodge is pet friendly.
Does NorthStar Lodge offer parking?
Yes, NorthStar Lodge offers parking.
Does NorthStar Lodge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, NorthStar Lodge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does NorthStar Lodge have a pool?
Yes, NorthStar Lodge has a pool.
Does NorthStar Lodge have accessible units?
No, NorthStar Lodge does not have accessible units.
Does NorthStar Lodge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NorthStar Lodge has units with dishwashers.
Does NorthStar Lodge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, NorthStar Lodge has units with air conditioning.
