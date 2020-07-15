NorthStar Lodge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage. You can relax with friends and family in the richly finished community Lodge, experience the 24-Hour fitness center featuring state of the art equipment, cool off in the seasonal outdoor heated swimming pool or just kick back and enjoy a BBQ on the deck.