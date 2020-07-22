Apartment List
/
WA
/
town and country
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:37 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Town and Country, WA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Town and Country means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider be... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy extensive community benefits including 24-hour maintenance, package receiving facility, parking, on-site pool, and playground. Apartments are fitted with walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Only a short ride to the Spokane Corridor freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Town and Country
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
4 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
3 Units Available
North Indian Trail
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
2712 W Broad Ave
2712 West Broad Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1560 sqft
2712 W Broad Ave Available 08/01/20 Shadle Rancher Available - Recently updated in 2019, Brand new Goodman air conditioner, new hardwood floors, interior paint, new window coverings through out.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bemiss
2121 E Upriver Drive #18
2121 East Upriver Drive, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$895
937 sqft
2121 E Upriver Drive #18 Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Northside 2 Bedroom Condo - Very nice updated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit features living room, formal dining, fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, air conditioning, community swimming pool, clubhouse
Results within 10 miles of Town and Country
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
15 Units Available
Moran Prairie
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1135 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
7 Units Available
Southgate
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Thorpe Westwood
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$929
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockwood
1603 S Cresthill Dr
1603 South Cresthill Drive, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3300 sqft
1603 S Cresthill Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful South Hill! - Privacy within minutes of downtown. You will be delighted with the numerous features this home has to offer in the heart of Spokane's South Hill.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Town and Country, WA

Finding apartments with a pool in Town and Country means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Town and Country could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Town and Country 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTown and Country 2 Bedroom ApartmentsTown and Country 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsTown and Country Apartments with Balconies
Town and Country Apartments with GaragesTown and Country Apartments with GymsTown and Country Apartments with ParkingTown and Country Apartments with Pools
Town and Country Apartments with Washer-DryersTown and Country Dog Friendly ApartmentsTown and Country Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, ID
Coeur d'Alene, IDCheney, WALiberty Lake, WA
Airway Heights, WAHayden, IDRathdrum, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College