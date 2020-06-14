Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Town and Country, WA with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1187 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
7717 N Ash Ln.
7717 North Ash Lane, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
7717 N Ash Ln. Available 07/17/20 Beautiful split level home in 5 mile - Beautiful split level home in 5 mile is wonderful! Quick access to Division, close by shopping & dining. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2000 finished square feet.
Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Peaceful Valley
20 Units Available
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
740 sqft
The Broadmoor merges timeless harmony with a great location so you can enjoy living in Spokane, WA. Our apartment community offers spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent close to work and play.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
North Indian Trail
9 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Logan
7 Units Available
Academy
1216 N Superior St, Spokane, WA
Studio
$850
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
573 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Academy combines luxury living with an authentic historical culture of timeless love for the City of Spokane.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
401 W 1st Ave Unit #2
401 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1217 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Beautifully Updated Downtown Condo - Urban Living at its finest, designed to perfection. Spacious open concept with well appointed open kitchen w/bar seating that flows into living area Natural light throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
6011 N Oxford Dr.
6011 North Oxford Drive, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
MODERN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - NEAR RIVERSIDE STATE PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Central
1 Unit Available
1428 West Dean Avenue
1428 West Dean Avenue, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
Newly renovated and move-in ready! This over sized one bedroom bottom floor unit has a newly renovated kitchen, beautiful hardwood flooring, and great downtown/hospital/freeway access! Washer and Dryer is available on-site.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
3429 W Pacific Ave
3429 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3158 sqft
3429 W Pacific Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Contemporary, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bth Home. Close to downtown - Just look at the photos of this place! Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments on the large deck of this perfectly situated home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
2323 W. Garland Ave.
2323 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
2323 W. Garland Ave. Available 07/17/20 Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park - Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1701 W. 11th Ave.
1701 West 11th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2871 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SOUTH HILL CHARMER!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this Cannon's Addition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/17/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
1515 Metler Lane
1515 East Metler Lane, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
These new construction homes offer an open floor plan for social gatherings, along with the latest features and amenities in every room.

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
West Central
1 Unit Available
2824 W Sinto
2824 West Sinto Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
The convenient location is on bus line, minutes to park, Holmes Elementary, Downtown Spokane, and shopping!! *Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level *Spacious living room with bay window *Formal dining room off of living room *1/2 bath on the

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Logan
1 Unit Available
1028 E Mission
1028 East Mission Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Super cute main floor unit (Unit A) in a 4-plex building. Located just minutes to Gonzaga, shopping, and I-90.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5206 W. Hoffman Pl.
5206 West Hoffman Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$835
720 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, SHADLE AREA - ONE LEVEL LIVING!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a 1 car garage near the VA Hospital.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$899
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Millwood
1 Unit Available
3009 N Stout Rd 3009
3009 North Stout Road, Millwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Unit 3009 Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 295643 No shared-walls duplex! 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 living rooms, 1 office/workspace, dining room space and good sized kitchen. Lots of storage & closets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Moran Prairie
1 Unit Available
5520 S Custer Rd #2
5520 South Custer Road, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Unit #2 Available 07/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED Contemporary 2-Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 289241 Our 2-Bedroom unit is FULLY FURNISHED including comfy queen-sized beds in each room furnished with large closets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Manito
1 Unit Available
1111 W 19th
1111 West 19th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2188 sqft
Classic South Hill Craftsman - Enjoy this lovely updated home with full width veranda across the front of the house with a bench swing.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Manito
1 Unit Available
108 W. 15th Ave.
108 West 15th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2610 sqft
108 W. 15th Ave. Available 06/22/20 SOUTH HILL - 3 BED, 2 BATH W/ 2 CAR GARAGE! CLOSE TO MANITO PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a detached 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
1317 South Garfield Street
1317 South Garfield Street, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Lovely older home in charming South Hill neighborhood w/main floor unit available immediately! 2 bedrooms + 2 bonus rooms, 1 bathroom, hard wood floors, high ceilings, formal dining room, built ins, stainless steel appliances in kitchen w/ updated
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Town and Country, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Town and Country renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

