Apartment List
/
WA
/
town and country
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Town and Country, WA with garage

Town and Country apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1187 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Results within 1 mile of Town and Country
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
15 Units Available
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Homes
1 Unit Available
9302 N. Howard St.
9302 North Howard Street, Country Homes, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2184 sqft
9302 N. Howard St.
Results within 5 miles of Town and Country
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
Chief Garry Park
5 Units Available
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Nevada - Lidgerwood
33 Units Available
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Cliff Cannon
21 Units Available
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA
Studio
$1,050
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1007 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
North Indian Trail
9 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
5 Units Available
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd, Spokane County, WA
Studio
$800
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
2323 W. Garland Ave.
2323 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
2323 W. Garland Ave. Available 07/17/20 Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park - Charming turn-key bungalow near Audubon Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8102 N Nathan Ct
8102 North Nathan Court, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2868 sqft
8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1701 W. 11th Ave.
1701 West 11th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2871 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SOUTH HILL CHARMER!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this Cannon's Addition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/17/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northtown
1 Unit Available
529 W. Providence St.
529 West Providence Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1037 sqft
529 W. Providence St. Available 07/24/20 GARLAND DISTRICT, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the Garland District.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
$3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 3 Ba Mid-Century Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nevada - Lidgerwood
1 Unit Available
211 East Hoffman Avenue
211 East Hoffman Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
Gas Fireplace, coved ceilings, classic windows, privacy blinds, mahogany doors, quality repaint Well-appointed kitchen, new countertops, new large stainless sink, new faucet, numerous cabinets, under-counter lights, refrigerator, stove The bath

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
6011 N Oxford Dr.
6011 North Oxford Drive, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
MODERN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - NEAR RIVERSIDE STATE PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
5728 N. Loma Dr.
5728 North Loma Drive, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
5728 N. Loma Dr. Available 06/01/20 NORTH SPOKANE - 2 BED, 1 BATH W/ 1 CAR GARAGE! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bed, 1 bath house with a detached 1 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5206 W. Hoffman Pl.
5206 West Hoffman Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$835
720 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, SHADLE AREA - ONE LEVEL LIVING!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a 1 car garage near the VA Hospital.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
2704 W Garland Ave
2704 West Garland Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1888 sqft
3 bd/1bt. Vintage Bungalow with Fireplace - This cozy home has been updated yet left with many loved features that make up a vintage bungalow.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Chief Garry Park
1 Unit Available
1743 N. Smith
1743 North Smith Street, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
Close to Spokane Community College - Located close to Spokane Community College, Spokane River, and the Centennial Trail. 3 BR/ 1 BTH, finished basement,refrigerator, stove/range, dishwasher, garage, covered patio, fenced back yard.

1 of 22

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
Northtown
1 Unit Available
3522 North Cedar Street
3522 North Cedar Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in LOWER LEVEL of duplex is available immediately in the desirable Garland District! Everything is brand new, paint, floors, windows, appliances, counter tops, cabinets, & the bathroom, literally
Results within 10 miles of Town and Country
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Southgate
23 Units Available
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$980
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Town and Country, WA

Town and Country apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Town and Country 2 BedroomsTown and Country 3 BedroomsTown and Country Apartments with BalconyTown and Country Apartments with Garage
Town and Country Apartments with GymTown and Country Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTown and Country Apartments with ParkingTown and Country Apartments with Pool
Town and Country Apartments with Washer-DryerTown and Country Dog Friendly ApartmentsTown and Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
Post Falls, IDCheney, WALiberty Lake, WA
Airway Heights, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College