2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Town and Country, WA
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
2 Units Available
Town and Country
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.
Results within 1 mile of Town and Country
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1025 sqft
GoGo Heights Apartments for rent in Spokane, WA, offers stylish two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Town and Country
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
2 Units Available
West Hills
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
7 Units Available
Chief Garry Park
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverview Lofts in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Nevada - Lidgerwood
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Close to Route 2 and N Spokane Corridor. Community offers landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a pool and a playground. Attractive apartment homes with carpet, a refrigerator, a range and a dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
6 Units Available
North Indian Trail
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1033 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 07:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd, Spokane County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1107 sqft
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Blue Point Phase II
15013 North Wandermere Road, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1105 sqft
Welcome to Blue Point! This community is located on N. Wandermere Rd. in the 99208 area of Spokane. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Spokane
5722 N. Assembly St.
5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Central
1830 West Mallon Avenue
1830 West Mallon Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$990
Newly renovated clean, bright, very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, second floor unit in 4 plex just blocks from Kendall Yards. New floors, windows, new toilet/sink, individual cadet heaters for efficient and cost effective heating in every room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon - Downriver
2608 W. Lacrosse
2608 West Lacrosse Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
2608 W. Lacrosse Available 09/01/20 Immaculate Shadle Rancher - Charming Shadle rancher. Beautifully maintained with 2 bedrooms 2 baths and large non-egress bonus room in basement. Enjoy the gas fireplace and covered patio.
Results within 10 miles of Town and Country
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Southgate
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Homely apartments in a charming South Hill location. Each has its own private patio or balcony, washer/dryer and optional garage space. Set in a residential area near the I-90 and the city of Spokane.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Moran Prairie
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
Short drive from Route 195 and I-90. Extensive living community includes landscaped gardens, a children's playground, a pool and a gym. Homes have a patio or balcony, a dishwasher, carpet and a bathtub.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
1311 S. Westcliff Pl #406
1311 South Westcliff Place, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1710 sqft
Condo with Incredible Views! - Enjoy incredible views from this spacious furnished corner unit condo on the 4th floor of Westcliff Place condos. Secure building, 1 designated parking space in garage, extra storage space. Washer and dryer in unit.
