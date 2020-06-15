Amenities

some paid utils range oven refrigerator

$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Move-in special!!! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Well kept apartment Available in Toppenish!



Unit features:



- 1 bed / 1 bath 1st and 2nd-floor apartments

- Smoke-free community

- Baseboard heaters

- Water, sewer and garbage included.



Rental Terms:

Residents are responsible for all utilities.

No pets allowed

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Property Address: 215 N Chestnut St Apt 3 Toppenish, Yakima County, Washington 98948



You can reach us via text directly at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/215-N-Chestnut-St-Toppenish-WA-98948



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



