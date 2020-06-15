All apartments in Toppenish
Find more places like 215 N Chestnut St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Toppenish, WA
/
215 N Chestnut St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

215 N Chestnut St

215 North Chestnut Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

215 North Chestnut Street, Toppenish, WA 98948

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Apt 4 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt 2 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Move-in special!!! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Well kept apartment Available in Toppenish!

Unit features:

- 1 bed / 1 bath 1st and 2nd-floor apartments
- Smoke-free community
- Baseboard heaters
- Water, sewer and garbage included.

Rental Terms:
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 215 N Chestnut St Apt 3 Toppenish, Yakima County, Washington 98948

You can reach us via text directly at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/215-N-Chestnut-St-Toppenish-WA-98948

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5195161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 N Chestnut St have any available units?
215 N Chestnut St has 2 units available starting at $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 215 N Chestnut St have?
Some of 215 N Chestnut St's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 N Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
215 N Chestnut St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 N Chestnut St pet-friendly?
No, 215 N Chestnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toppenish.
Does 215 N Chestnut St offer parking?
No, 215 N Chestnut St does not offer parking.
Does 215 N Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 N Chestnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 N Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 215 N Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 215 N Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 215 N Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 N Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 N Chestnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 N Chestnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 N Chestnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 215 N Chestnut St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ellensburg, WAYakima, WA
Union Gap, WA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity