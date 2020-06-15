Amenities
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!
Move-in special!!! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!
Well kept apartment Available in Toppenish!
Unit features:
- 1 bed / 1 bath 1st and 2nd-floor apartments
- Smoke-free community
- Baseboard heaters
- Water, sewer and garbage included.
Rental Terms:
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 215 N Chestnut St Apt 3 Toppenish, Yakima County, Washington 98948
You can reach us via text directly at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/215-N-Chestnut-St-Toppenish-WA-98948
Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5195161)