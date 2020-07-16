All apartments in Thurston County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

830 Rowland DR SE

830 Rowland Drive Southeast · (360) 357-8140
Location

830 Rowland Drive Southeast, Thurston County, WA 98513

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 830 Rowland DR SE · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pending applications! - 3 bed, 2.5 bath with great room! N.Thurston School district, easy I5 Access, JBLM commute, Shopping and more! - Pending applications! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home. Open concept living in this nice and bright great room with living room, dining dining area and open kitchen. Living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, range/oven, 2 pantries and break fast bar. Dining area opens to back yard. Upstairs offers 2 nice bedrooms, one with walk in closet. Full bath and laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. 1664 sq.ft. built in 2003. Gas forced air heating. On city water and sewer. Fenced back yard with covered patio and storage shed. 2 car garage. North Thurston School District - E:Seven Oaks M:Nisqually H:River Ridge. Easy I 5 access, shoping and JBLM commute.

One pet upon approval with non refundable pet fee.

Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.

We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/

We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/

Other fees:
Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval
Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.

(RLNE5680305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Rowland DR SE have any available units?
830 Rowland DR SE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 830 Rowland DR SE have?
Some of 830 Rowland DR SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Rowland DR SE currently offering any rent specials?
830 Rowland DR SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Rowland DR SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Rowland DR SE is pet friendly.
Does 830 Rowland DR SE offer parking?
Yes, 830 Rowland DR SE offers parking.
Does 830 Rowland DR SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Rowland DR SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Rowland DR SE have a pool?
No, 830 Rowland DR SE does not have a pool.
Does 830 Rowland DR SE have accessible units?
No, 830 Rowland DR SE does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Rowland DR SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Rowland DR SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Rowland DR SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Rowland DR SE does not have units with air conditioning.
