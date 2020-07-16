830 Rowland DR SE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Pending applications! - 3 bed, 2.5 bath with great room! N.Thurston School district, easy I5 Access, JBLM commute, Shopping and more! - Pending applications! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home. Open concept living in this nice and bright great room with living room, dining dining area and open kitchen. Living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, range/oven, 2 pantries and break fast bar. Dining area opens to back yard. Upstairs offers 2 nice bedrooms, one with walk in closet. Full bath and laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. 1664 sq.ft. built in 2003. Gas forced air heating. On city water and sewer. Fenced back yard with covered patio and storage shed. 2 car garage. North Thurston School District - E:Seven Oaks M:Nisqually H:River Ridge. Easy I 5 access, shoping and JBLM commute.



One pet upon approval with non refundable pet fee.



Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.



We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/



We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/



Other fees:

Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval

Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.



(RLNE5680305)