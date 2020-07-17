Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6936 Honeylocust Ct NE Available 08/14/20 Just like new! 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths with den/office. 3 car garage. North Thurston School District. - 2 story, 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Beautiful one year old home with 2000 sq. ft. Main floor offers nice and bright entry way, over sized living room with gas burning fireplace, open kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area and 1/2 bath. Kitchen has gas range/oven, built in microwave, refrigerator and pantry. Upstairs has master suite, 2 nice sized bedrooms, full bath, office/den and utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece master bath with soaking tub. Gas forced air heating. 2 car garage, fenced yard with patio. On city water and sewer. Pets: small dogs under 15 lbs upon owner approval with non refundable pet fee. North Thurtston School District - E:Pleasant Glade M:Chinook H:North Thurston



Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.



We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/



We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/



Other fees:

Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval

Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.



