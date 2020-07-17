All apartments in Tanglewilde
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6936 Honeylocust Ct NE

6936 Honeylocust Ct NE · (360) 357-8140
Location

6936 Honeylocust Ct NE, Tanglewilde, WA 98516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE · Avail. Aug 14

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE Available 08/14/20 Just like new! 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths with den/office. 3 car garage. North Thurston School District. - 2 story, 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Beautiful one year old home with 2000 sq. ft. Main floor offers nice and bright entry way, over sized living room with gas burning fireplace, open kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area and 1/2 bath. Kitchen has gas range/oven, built in microwave, refrigerator and pantry. Upstairs has master suite, 2 nice sized bedrooms, full bath, office/den and utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece master bath with soaking tub. Gas forced air heating. 2 car garage, fenced yard with patio. On city water and sewer. Pets: small dogs under 15 lbs upon owner approval with non refundable pet fee. North Thurtston School District - E:Pleasant Glade M:Chinook H:North Thurston

Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.

We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/

We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/

Other fees:
Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval
Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.

(RLNE5902473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE have any available units?
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE have?
Some of 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE offers parking.
Does 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE have a pool?
No, 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6936 Honeylocust Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.
