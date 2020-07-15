All apartments in Tacoma
Westmall Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Westmall Terrace

4720 South Pine Street · (253) 499-5160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 159 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 143 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 43 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westmall Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas. Forget a gym membership, we have it here for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $56 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (Studio), $550 (1 Bedroom), $650 (2 bedroom and one bath), $700 (2 bedroom and two baths), $800 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Our community does welcome pets under the following terms and conditions. The resident agrees to pay a non refundable pet fee. This non-refundable fee does not cover any costs for cleaning nor does it cover damages resulting from the pet. The pet fees are $400 for one pet and $600 for two pets. Residents are permitted to have a maximum of two (2) pets per apartment. All pets may not weigh more than twenty pounds (20 lbs), once full grown. The following is a list of unacceptable breeds of dogs the property owner does not accept: Akita, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Great Dane, German Shepherd or German Shepherd Mix, Husky, Labrador or Labrador Mix, Mastiff, Pit Bull or Pit Bull Mix, Rottweiler or Wolf Hybrid. The Property Owner does not accept exotic or wild animals, including but not limited to snakes, rabbits, ferrets, rodents and reptiles, insects, such as scorpions, tarantulas, ants and black widows. Applicants must complete a Pet Agreement at the time of application. The Pet Agreement must be approved by the DMCI office prior to the applicant moving in. Please contact the apartment community office for a complete list of the pet criteria, requirements or to review the pet agreement. Prior to move-in, the pet must be seen by the Apartment Community Manager and a photo of the pet taken. The Property Owner does consider changes to the DMCI pet policy if the need for a disability reasonable accommodation for a service animal has been established.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westmall Terrace have any available units?
Westmall Terrace has 6 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Westmall Terrace have?
Some of Westmall Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westmall Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Westmall Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westmall Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Westmall Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Westmall Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Westmall Terrace offers parking.
Does Westmall Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westmall Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westmall Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Westmall Terrace has a pool.
Does Westmall Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Westmall Terrace has accessible units.
Does Westmall Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westmall Terrace has units with dishwashers.
