Westmall Terrace

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

restrictions: Our community does welcome pets under the following terms and conditions. The resident agrees to pay a non refundable pet fee. This non-refundable fee does not cover any costs for cleaning nor does it cover damages resulting from the pet. The pet fees are $400 for one pet and $600 for two pets. Residents are permitted to have a maximum of two (2) pets per apartment. All pets may not weigh more than twenty pounds (20 lbs), once full grown. The following is a list of unacceptable breeds of dogs the property owner does not accept: Akita, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Great Dane, German Shepherd or German Shepherd Mix, Husky, Labrador or Labrador Mix, Mastiff, Pit Bull or Pit Bull Mix, Rottweiler or Wolf Hybrid. The Property Owner does not accept exotic or wild animals, including but not limited to snakes, rabbits, ferrets, rodents and reptiles, insects, such as scorpions, tarantulas, ants and black widows. Applicants must complete a Pet Agreement at the time of application. The Pet Agreement must be approved by the DMCI office prior to the applicant moving in. Please contact the apartment community office for a complete list of the pet criteria, requirements or to review the pet agreement. Prior to move-in, the pet must be seen by the Apartment Community Manager and a photo of the pet taken. The Property Owner does consider changes to the DMCI pet policy if the need for a disability reasonable accommodation for a service animal has been established.