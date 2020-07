Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments internet access

Welcome home to Uptown 7, a quaint apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Situated in the North End area, our community is surrounded by the beauty of nature. With easy access to 6th Ave. you are just minutes from Highways 16 and 163. The convenience of shopping, dining, entertainment, and parks is at your fingertips. Let Uptown 7 be your gateway to all of the fantastic history and recreation Pierce County has to offer.