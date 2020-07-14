All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Pine Street Townhomes

2911 S 45th St · (925) 948-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2911 S 45th St, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2911-C · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2903-D · Avail. Aug 11

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1385 sqft

Unit 4314-D · Avail. Aug 11

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1436 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Street Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
dog park
smoke-free community
Conveniently situated in Tacoma's bustling South Tacoma neighborhood, Pine Street Townhomes presents a warm, quiet community just minutes away from the best Tacoma has to offer. Turn "living here" into "loving here!" You'll enjoy restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and innovative workplaces, all within walking distance from your new home. Pine Street also offers convenient access to I-5. No more waiting. Choose one of our two, three, or four bedroom three-story layouts today and you will discover a well-designed townhome for a great price.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 20 lbs pet weight limit. Please, no aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: All units have an attached garage. Street-parking is available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Street Townhomes have any available units?
Pine Street Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Pine Street Townhomes have?
Some of Pine Street Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Street Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Street Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Street Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Street Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Pine Street Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Pine Street Townhomes offers parking.
Does Pine Street Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pine Street Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Street Townhomes have a pool?
No, Pine Street Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Pine Street Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Pine Street Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Street Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine Street Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
