Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym game room playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking accepts section 8 alarm system conference room e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome to Nantucket Gate Apartments, the premier gated community in the beautiful Parkland neighborhood of Tacoma, WA. The strikingly handsome architecture of Nantucket Gate is remarkable for its large triple-bay windows and rich decor. Each of our studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans offers a convenient breakfast nook in addition to formal dining. The community clubhouse is in a class by itself. The European-style pool with heated spa is pure relaxation. The treadmills and cardiovascular equipment are sure to satisfy your fitness requirements. Enjoy our complimentary tanning as well as our full size basketball court, business center, and game room. And for your convenience use our onsite daycare. With so many elegant and thoughtful touches, Nantucket Gate complements the beauty of Mount Rainier and Puget Sound. We are just minutes from downtown and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, while close to fine dining, shopping, and Spanaway Lake.