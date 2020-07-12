Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Bella on Broadway apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Tacoma's fresh and hip Historical District. Take in the breathtaking views of Mount Rainier and Commencement Bay as you kick back in your new pad. This unique urban community is situated among historic buildings meshed with the Tacoma Art Museum, trendy restaurants, funky boutiques and art galleries -- A wide variety of retail and entertainment venues, all within walking distance. Grab your gear and check out the eclectic Bella community first hand. The mix of lifestyles and urban character will get you excited about living in this stimulating city environment.