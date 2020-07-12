All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Bella on Broadway

436 Broadway · (253) 292-9496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 416 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,461

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 517 · Avail. now

$1,487

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,591

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,961

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella on Broadway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Bella on Broadway apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Tacoma's fresh and hip Historical District. Take in the breathtaking views of Mount Rainier and Commencement Bay as you kick back in your new pad. This unique urban community is situated among historic buildings meshed with the Tacoma Art Museum, trendy restaurants, funky boutiques and art galleries -- A wide variety of retail and entertainment venues, all within walking distance. Grab your gear and check out the eclectic Bella community first hand. The mix of lifestyles and urban character will get you excited about living in this stimulating city environment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 Non Refundable Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Garage $90/month.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella on Broadway have any available units?
Bella on Broadway has 6 units available starting at $1,461 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella on Broadway have?
Some of Bella on Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella on Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
Bella on Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella on Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella on Broadway is pet friendly.
Does Bella on Broadway offer parking?
Yes, Bella on Broadway offers parking.
Does Bella on Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella on Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella on Broadway have a pool?
No, Bella on Broadway does not have a pool.
Does Bella on Broadway have accessible units?
No, Bella on Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does Bella on Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella on Broadway has units with dishwashers.
