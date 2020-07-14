Alder Court

Lease Length: 9, 11 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350-$500
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
restrictions: 20lbs, Akita, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Great Dane, German Shepherd, German Shepherd Mix, Husky, Labrador, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pit Bull Mix, Rottweiler or Wolf Hybrid