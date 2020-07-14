All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like Alder Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
Alder Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Alder Court

3105 South 47th Street · (253) 785-6949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3105 South 47th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 021 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alder Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
package receiving
Centrally located near the Tacoma Mall, Alder Court offers all of the conveniences of urban living in a renovated, classic garden style apartment home setting surrounded by a secured gate. We offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, town home and three bedroom apartment homes. We are located within walking distance to the Tacoma Mall and some of the areas very best restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory, Azteca, BJs, Texas de Brazil, the Blooming Onion, Mod Pizza and Red Robin.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350-$500
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
restrictions: 20lbs, Akita, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Great Dane, German Shepherd, German Shepherd Mix, Husky, Labrador, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pit Bull Mix, Rottweiler or Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $35/month, garage $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alder Court have any available units?
Alder Court has 2 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Alder Court have?
Some of Alder Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alder Court currently offering any rent specials?
Alder Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alder Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Alder Court is pet friendly.
Does Alder Court offer parking?
Yes, Alder Court offers parking.
Does Alder Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alder Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alder Court have a pool?
No, Alder Court does not have a pool.
Does Alder Court have accessible units?
No, Alder Court does not have accessible units.
Does Alder Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alder Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Alder Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity