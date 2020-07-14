Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport clubhouse package receiving

Centrally located near the Tacoma Mall, Alder Court offers all of the conveniences of urban living in a renovated, classic garden style apartment home setting surrounded by a secured gate. We offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, town home and three bedroom apartment homes. We are located within walking distance to the Tacoma Mall and some of the areas very best restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory, Azteca, BJs, Texas de Brazil, the Blooming Onion, Mod Pizza and Red Robin.