9445 Yakima Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home! Complete with 1,025 sqft of living space, fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Centrally located for quick access to local freeways for easy commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and notice the updates throughout! Neutral tones make for easy decorating in any style. The great room style living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with brick surround. The connected dining room makes for easy entertaining! The galley style kitchen features crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pantry for added storage. Down a short hall are the 3 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bath. The large, fenced backyard is great for BBQs and gatherings, the shed makes for additional storage. There is also a one car garage and convenient RV parking! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.