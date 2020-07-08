All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:26 PM

9445 Yakima Avenue

9445 South Yakima Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9445 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home! Complete with 1,025 sqft of living space, fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Centrally located for quick access to local freeways for easy commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and notice the updates throughout! Neutral tones make for easy decorating in any style. The great room style living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace with brick surround. The connected dining room makes for easy entertaining! The galley style kitchen features crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pantry for added storage. Down a short hall are the 3 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bath. The large, fenced backyard is great for BBQs and gatherings, the shed makes for additional storage. There is also a one car garage and convenient RV parking! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9445 Yakima Avenue have any available units?
9445 Yakima Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 9445 Yakima Avenue have?
Some of 9445 Yakima Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9445 Yakima Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9445 Yakima Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9445 Yakima Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9445 Yakima Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9445 Yakima Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9445 Yakima Avenue offers parking.
Does 9445 Yakima Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9445 Yakima Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9445 Yakima Avenue have a pool?
No, 9445 Yakima Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9445 Yakima Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9445 Yakima Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9445 Yakima Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9445 Yakima Avenue has units with dishwashers.

