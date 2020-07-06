All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 940 S Cushman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
940 S Cushman Ave
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:55 PM

940 S Cushman Ave

940 South Cushman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

940 South Cushman Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super charming 1 bedroom home plus den in a wonderful location. New carpet, new paint, and tile. Kitchen offers refrigerator, glass top stove, and dishwasher.

Small mudroom off rear of home includes stacking washer and dryer. Fully fenced yard with fruit trees nicely sized storage shed. Finishing touches currently in progress.

Request a showing today!

Some properties may have a video tour available. Visit the Homes Plus Property Management website to view any available videos.

MONTHLY RENT: $1265.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1200.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

CALL 253-201-1356 TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.
Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

Pets: 1 small pet considered, 25 lbs or less, for applicants meeting required criteria.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $75, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 S Cushman Ave have any available units?
940 S Cushman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 S Cushman Ave have?
Some of 940 S Cushman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 S Cushman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
940 S Cushman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 S Cushman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 S Cushman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 940 S Cushman Ave offer parking?
No, 940 S Cushman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 940 S Cushman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 S Cushman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 S Cushman Ave have a pool?
No, 940 S Cushman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 940 S Cushman Ave have accessible units?
No, 940 S Cushman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 940 S Cushman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 S Cushman Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus