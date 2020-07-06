940 S Cushman Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super charming 1 bedroom home plus den in a wonderful location. New carpet, new paint, and tile. Kitchen offers refrigerator, glass top stove, and dishwasher.



Small mudroom off rear of home includes stacking washer and dryer. Fully fenced yard with fruit trees nicely sized storage shed. Finishing touches currently in progress.



Request a showing today!



Some properties may have a video tour available. Visit the Homes Plus Property Management website to view any available videos.



MONTHLY RENT: $1265.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1200.00

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities



NO SMOKING



1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.



Pets: 1 small pet considered, 25 lbs or less, for applicants meeting required criteria.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $75, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.