Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
936 N Alder St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
936 N Alder St
936 North Alder Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
936 North Alder Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Tacoma north end home.
2 story home
Finished basement
6 Large bedrooms
3 full bathrooms
2 laundry facilities
1 block from main UPS campus
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 936 N Alder St have any available units?
936 N Alder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 936 N Alder St currently offering any rent specials?
936 N Alder St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 N Alder St pet-friendly?
No, 936 N Alder St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 936 N Alder St offer parking?
No, 936 N Alder St does not offer parking.
Does 936 N Alder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 N Alder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 N Alder St have a pool?
No, 936 N Alder St does not have a pool.
Does 936 N Alder St have accessible units?
No, 936 N Alder St does not have accessible units.
Does 936 N Alder St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 N Alder St has units with dishwashers.
Does 936 N Alder St have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 N Alder St does not have units with air conditioning.
