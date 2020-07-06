All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 16 2020 at 5:21 PM

921 North Alder Street

921 North Alder Street · No Longer Available
Location

921 North Alder Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to this classic North Tacoma 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Perfect for students! With 2,544 sqft of living space, hardwood floors, a fireplace, a 2 car garage and landscaping included, this home will not last long! Located just 2 blocks to the University of Puget Sound and near the Tuesday Farmer's market and 6th Ave with all of its shopping and dining! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a viewing today! Walk into this great craftsman style home and notice the details throughout. The main living area is open and bright and features hardwood floors, and a cozy gas fireplace. A great dining room flows nicely into the fantastic kitchen which comes all stocked and ready to entertain and create. Two large bedrooms and a bath round out this level. Upstairs are 2 more adorable large bedrooms and a bath to share. The basement features 2 additional bedroom for a total of 6, a convenient laundry with washer and dryer and a bathroom. Outside is a detached 2-car garage, plenty of additional parking available, and an oversized fenced backyard! Landscaping is included! Dogs negotiable with approval and fee. No cats. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. Available June 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 North Alder Street have any available units?
921 North Alder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 North Alder Street have?
Some of 921 North Alder Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 North Alder Street currently offering any rent specials?
921 North Alder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 North Alder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 North Alder Street is pet friendly.
Does 921 North Alder Street offer parking?
Yes, 921 North Alder Street offers parking.
Does 921 North Alder Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 North Alder Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 North Alder Street have a pool?
No, 921 North Alder Street does not have a pool.
Does 921 North Alder Street have accessible units?
No, 921 North Alder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 921 North Alder Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 North Alder Street has units with dishwashers.

