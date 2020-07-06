921 North Alder Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Welcome to this classic North Tacoma 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Perfect for students! With 2,544 sqft of living space, hardwood floors, a fireplace, a 2 car garage and landscaping included, this home will not last long! Located just 2 blocks to the University of Puget Sound and near the Tuesday Farmer's market and 6th Ave with all of its shopping and dining! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a viewing today! Walk into this great craftsman style home and notice the details throughout. The main living area is open and bright and features hardwood floors, and a cozy gas fireplace. A great dining room flows nicely into the fantastic kitchen which comes all stocked and ready to entertain and create. Two large bedrooms and a bath round out this level. Upstairs are 2 more adorable large bedrooms and a bath to share. The basement features 2 additional bedroom for a total of 6, a convenient laundry with washer and dryer and a bathroom. Outside is a detached 2-car garage, plenty of additional parking available, and an oversized fenced backyard! Landscaping is included! Dogs negotiable with approval and fee. No cats. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. Available June 2020!