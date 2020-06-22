Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

814 S 15th St Available 06/15/20 Charming 2 BD 2-Story home in Tacoma! - Enjoy life in this charming hillside 1900's home! This 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story home has contemporary finishes throughout, including flooring, woodwork, fixtures, granite countertops, new appliances, double pane windows, wood blinds, efficient tankless water heater, forced air gas fireplace. Backyard includes a nice deck, fire pit and low maintenance landscaping. New hardwood flooring will be installed and new interior paint prior to move-in. Ideally located within walking distance to the downtown Tacoma core of trendy restaurants, shops, museums and attractions, the ever bustling University of Washington campus and the Tacoma Campus of Evergreen College. Conveniently located near major hospitals and other medical facilities. Commuter's delight with easy access to freeways and bus routes.



Terms: 1 year lease, First month's rent $1750.00 and deposit $1800.00; Application fee of $40 per person over the age of 18. Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis with additional deposit. No smoking.



Please contact Andrea Drinkwater at 425-765-0461 for a private viewing.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



(RLNE3099702)