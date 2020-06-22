All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

814 S 15th St

814 South 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 South 15th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
814 S 15th St Available 06/15/20 Charming 2 BD 2-Story home in Tacoma! - Enjoy life in this charming hillside 1900's home! This 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story home has contemporary finishes throughout, including flooring, woodwork, fixtures, granite countertops, new appliances, double pane windows, wood blinds, efficient tankless water heater, forced air gas fireplace. Backyard includes a nice deck, fire pit and low maintenance landscaping. New hardwood flooring will be installed and new interior paint prior to move-in. Ideally located within walking distance to the downtown Tacoma core of trendy restaurants, shops, museums and attractions, the ever bustling University of Washington campus and the Tacoma Campus of Evergreen College. Conveniently located near major hospitals and other medical facilities. Commuter's delight with easy access to freeways and bus routes.

Terms: 1 year lease, First month's rent $1750.00 and deposit $1800.00; Application fee of $40 per person over the age of 18. Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis with additional deposit. No smoking.

Please contact Andrea Drinkwater at 425-765-0461 for a private viewing.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

(RLNE3099702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 S 15th St have any available units?
814 S 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 S 15th St have?
Some of 814 S 15th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 S 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
814 S 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 814 S 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 814 S 15th St offer parking?
No, 814 S 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 814 S 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 S 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S 15th St have a pool?
No, 814 S 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 814 S 15th St have accessible units?
No, 814 S 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 S 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
