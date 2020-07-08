All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 805 E 58th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
805 E 58th St
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:50 PM

805 E 58th St

805 East 58th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

805 East 58th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aad257f025 ----
Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1iPfiSEmv04
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/aad257f025
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Fully renovated home with modern appliances
- Bright bedrooms with large windows and brand new carpet
- Quiet neighborhood with lots of parking
- Minutes from freeways, schools, and shopping centers

Appliances: Freezer
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard
Num parking spaces: 3
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 E 58th St have any available units?
805 E 58th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 805 E 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
805 E 58th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 E 58th St pet-friendly?
No, 805 E 58th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 805 E 58th St offer parking?
Yes, 805 E 58th St offers parking.
Does 805 E 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 E 58th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 E 58th St have a pool?
No, 805 E 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 805 E 58th St have accessible units?
No, 805 E 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 805 E 58th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 E 58th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 E 58th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 E 58th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98503
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus