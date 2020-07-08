805 E 58th St

Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aad257f025 ----

Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1iPfiSEmv04

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/aad257f025

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Fully renovated home with modern appliances

- Bright bedrooms with large windows and brand new carpet

- Quiet neighborhood with lots of parking

- Minutes from freeways, schools, and shopping centers



Appliances: Freezer

FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl

HeatingFuels: Electric

HeatingSystems: Baseboard

Num parking spaces: 3

RoofTypes: Composition

ViewTypes: Territorial