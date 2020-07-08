805 E 58th St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aad257f025 ----
Video Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1iPfiSEmv04
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/aad257f025
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Fully renovated home with modern appliances
- Bright bedrooms with large windows and brand new carpet
- Quiet neighborhood with lots of parking
- Minutes from freeways, schools, and shopping centers
Appliances: Freezer
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard
Num parking spaces: 3
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: Territorial