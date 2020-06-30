801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2

Amenities

Snatch up this spacious and recently refreshed 1st-story One Bed/One Bath Apartment in a 6-unit classic brick building conveniently located near Tacoma's 6th Avenue District - Available Now! Plenty of old charm with new paint, redone floors, and updates throughout. Brand new washer and dryers being installed now, along with various updates to come throughout the property. Optional large secure storage area available to residents at a discounted price!



Enjoy local businesses within a few blocks including 1111, Manifesto Coffee, Red Elm Café, 1022 S J Cocktail Bar, and Zodiac Supper Club to name a few.



- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- High quality oak floors throughout

- Large kitchen including refrigerator and gas range/oven

- Two entrances to the apartment: Front entry into living room + Back entry from balcony stairs/landing into kitchen

- Street parking only

- This home is on Pierce Transit Route 57 (Tacoma Mall);

- 2 blocks to Route #1.

- Quick access to I-705 (Down South 9th St), downtown Tacoma, UWT and 6th Ave District.

- 2 blocks to TG Hospital and Mary Bridge.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome w/ additional pet deposit & pet rent.

Application Fee: $30 credit check per person. All prospective residents over the age of 18 must apply.

Lease Term: 6, 9 or 12 months.



Property Address: 801 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, Washington 98405



You can reach us via text directly at (253) 238-6298 or email us at leads+5428@tenantturnermail.com.



https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/newdoorpropertymanagement



Rental Criteria Includes: - Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation. - Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. - Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership. - The security deposit is based on final credit approval. - First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month's rent under certain conditions. - Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent. - We do not accept portable screening reports - Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio. New Door Property Management Equal Opportunity Housing (253) 256-3246. Accepts Section 8.

Photos included may be of an example unit of similar size and floor plan in the same building.



Pre-qualify, no cost, no obligation, secure application here: https://newdoorpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/