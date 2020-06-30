All apartments in Tacoma
801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2
801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2

801 Martin Luther King Jr Way · No Longer Available
Location

801 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Snatch up this spacious and recently refreshed 1st-story One Bed/One Bath Apartment in a 6-unit classic brick building conveniently located near Tacoma's 6th Avenue District - Available Now! Plenty of old charm with new paint, redone floors, and updates throughout. Brand new washer and dryers being installed now, along with various updates to come throughout the property. Optional large secure storage area available to residents at a discounted price!

Enjoy local businesses within a few blocks including 1111, Manifesto Coffee, Red Elm Café, 1022 S J Cocktail Bar, and Zodiac Supper Club to name a few.

Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- High quality oak floors throughout
- Large kitchen including refrigerator and gas range/oven
- Two entrances to the apartment: Front entry into living room + Back entry from balcony stairs/landing into kitchen
- Street parking only
- This home is on Pierce Transit Route 57 (Tacoma Mall);
- 2 blocks to Route #1.
- Quick access to I-705 (Down South 9th St), downtown Tacoma, UWT and 6th Ave District.
- 2 blocks to TG Hospital and Mary Bridge.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome w/ additional pet deposit & pet rent.
Application Fee: $30 credit check per person. All prospective residents over the age of 18 must apply.
Lease Term: 6, 9 or 12 months.

Property Address: 801 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, Washington 98405

You can reach us via text directly at (253) 238-6298 or email us at leads+5428@tenantturnermail.com.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/newdoorpropertymanagement

Rental Criteria Includes: - Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation. - Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. - Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership. - The security deposit is based on final credit approval. - First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month's rent under certain conditions. - Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent. - We do not accept portable screening reports - Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio. New Door Property Management Equal Opportunity Housing (253) 256-3246. Accepts Section 8.
Photos included may be of an example unit of similar size and floor plan in the same building.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome w/additional pet deposit & pet rent.

Application Fee: $30 credit check per person. All prospective residents over the age of 18 must apply.

Lease Term: 6, 9 or 12 months.

Pre-qualify, no cost, no obligation, secure application here: https://newdoorpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 have any available units?
801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 have?
Some of 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 offer parking?
No, 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 have a pool?
No, 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 have accessible units?
No, 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Martin Luther King Junior Way - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

