Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

7605 S C St - 9

7605 South C Street · No Longer Available
Location

7605 South C Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Come see this beautifully updated studio apartment! Our complex features an updated breezeway with a grassy play area, and common area perfect for BBQ's. Nestled on a quiet residential street, this smaller complex will be sure to make you feel at home! Live just minutes from shopping, bus lines, freeways, and so much more!

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $795 + $51.67 for W/S/G (electric included in rent)
2. Security Deposit = $700
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.
4. Off street parking
5. Shared laundry room on-site
6. No Pets
7. Apartment complex

WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years

WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Alline. You can call or text Alline at 253-334-5360.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 S C St - 9 have any available units?
7605 S C St - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 S C St - 9 have?
Some of 7605 S C St - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 S C St - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
7605 S C St - 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 S C St - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 7605 S C St - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 7605 S C St - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 7605 S C St - 9 offers parking.
Does 7605 S C St - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 S C St - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 S C St - 9 have a pool?
No, 7605 S C St - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 7605 S C St - 9 have accessible units?
No, 7605 S C St - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 S C St - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7605 S C St - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
