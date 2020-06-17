7605 S C St - 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Come see this beautifully updated studio apartment! Our complex features an updated breezeway with a grassy play area, and common area perfect for BBQ's. Nestled on a quiet residential street, this smaller complex will be sure to make you feel at home! Live just minutes from shopping, bus lines, freeways, and so much more!



WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?

1. Rent = $795 + $51.67 for W/S/G (electric included in rent)

2. Security Deposit = $700

3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.

4. Off street parking

5. Shared laundry room on-site

6. No Pets

7. Apartment complex



WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?

We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:

1. Solid employment for the last 6 months

2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent

3. 580+ Credit Score

4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months

5. No evictions in the last 3 years



WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?

The Leasing Agent for this unit is Alline. You can call or text Alline at 253-334-5360.



Hope to hear from you soon!