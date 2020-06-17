7605 S C St - 9

Amenities
Come see this beautifully updated studio apartment! Our complex features an updated breezeway with a grassy play area, and common area perfect for BBQ's. Nestled on a quiet residential street, this smaller complex will be sure to make you feel at home! Live just minutes from shopping, bus lines, freeways, and so much more!
WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $795 + $51.67 for W/S/G (electric included in rent)
2. Security Deposit = $700
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.
4. Off street parking
5. Shared laundry room on-site
6. No Pets
7. Apartment complex
WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years
WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Alline. You can call or text Alline at 253-334-5360.
Hope to hear from you soon!