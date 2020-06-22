Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
7428 S Lawrence St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7428 S Lawrence St
7428 South Lawrence Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7428 South Lawrence Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom home with detached Garage. Hardwood floors, large Kitchen space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7428 S Lawrence St have any available units?
7428 S Lawrence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 7428 S Lawrence St currently offering any rent specials?
7428 S Lawrence St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7428 S Lawrence St pet-friendly?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St offer parking?
Yes, 7428 S Lawrence St does offer parking.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St have a pool?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St does not have a pool.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St have accessible units?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St does not have accessible units.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St does not have units with air conditioning.
