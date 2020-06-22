All apartments in Tacoma
7428 S Lawrence St

7428 South Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

7428 South Lawrence Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom home with detached Garage. Hardwood floors, large Kitchen space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7428 S Lawrence St have any available units?
7428 S Lawrence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 7428 S Lawrence St currently offering any rent specials?
7428 S Lawrence St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7428 S Lawrence St pet-friendly?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St offer parking?
Yes, 7428 S Lawrence St does offer parking.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St have a pool?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St does not have a pool.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St have accessible units?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St does not have accessible units.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7428 S Lawrence St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7428 S Lawrence St does not have units with air conditioning.
