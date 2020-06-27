All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 7405 Tacoma Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
7405 Tacoma Ave S
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

7405 Tacoma Ave S

7405 Tacoma Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7405 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom home Tacoma - 2 bed, 1 bath house in Tacoma with large fenced yard. Located in a quiet neighborhood, close to bus routes, shopping. and 20 minutes JBLM. Sorry, absolutely no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5165371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have any available units?
7405 Tacoma Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 7405 Tacoma Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Tacoma Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Tacoma Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S offer parking?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have a pool?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus