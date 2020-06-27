Rent Calculator
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 8
7405 Tacoma Ave S
7405 Tacoma Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7405 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom home Tacoma - 2 bed, 1 bath house in Tacoma with large fenced yard. Located in a quiet neighborhood, close to bus routes, shopping. and 20 minutes JBLM. Sorry, absolutely no pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5165371)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have any available units?
7405 Tacoma Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 7405 Tacoma Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Tacoma Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Tacoma Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S offer parking?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have a pool?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7405 Tacoma Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7405 Tacoma Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
