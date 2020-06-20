723 S Sprague Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

• Pending Application • - Apply, get approved, sign a 12-month lease prior to June 30, 2020, and get a Free 42" Flat Screen T.V.! See full disclosure below.



Stunning, newly renovated 1 bd, 1 ba, nice size Loft w/ approx. 750 SQ FT of gorgeous space with lots to offer! This unit provides that “luxury feel” with newer carpet, new windows, newer stainless-steel & black appliances, beautiful cabinetry, newer hardwood laminate flooring in kitchen and bathroom, wide-open living room, spacious bathroom w/ newer fixtures, and unique bedroom layout. Washer and Dryer is shared with your friendly neighbors next door – located in the basement.



Rent: $1,195.00

Security Deposit: $1,195.00



Utilities: $90.00/month for Water, Sewer, and Trash. Excessive water usage may result in an increase in water/sewer charges with 30 days’ notice from owner.



Utilities: Tenants are responsible for Electricity and will call to set up these services prior to or day of lease signing. Proof of such transaction may be required by the landlord.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning.



Pet Policy:



1. A pet questionnaire is required to be filled out for approval and can be obtained by emailing Angel angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net.



2. Max 1 pet total with a weight limit of 35 lbs or less.



3. Pets must be 6 months of age or older.



4. If approved, tenants will be required to pay a minimum of $200.00 pet deposit (per pet) and a minimum of $35 pet rent (per pet/per month). Additional deposit may be requested at landlord’s discretion.



FREE 42” FLAT SCREEN T.V. DISCLOSURE:



THIS PROPERTY IS OFFERING A FREE 42” FLAT SCREEN T.V. APPROX. 2 WEEKS AFTER MOVE IN. IN ORDER TO QUALIFY FOR THE FREE T.V. ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE ELIGIBLE (UNDER OUR RENTAL CRITERIA) TO SIGN THE LEASE. THIS INCENTIVE IS NOT AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 30, 2020. THIS INCENTIVE IS FOR THIS PROPERTY ONLY.



