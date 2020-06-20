All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

723 S Sprague Ave

723 South Sprague Avenue · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

723 South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 723 S Sprague Ave Unit A · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
• Pending Application • - Apply, get approved, sign a 12-month lease prior to June 30, 2020, and get a Free 42" Flat Screen T.V.! See full disclosure below.

Stunning, newly renovated 1 bd, 1 ba, nice size Loft w/ approx. 750 SQ FT of gorgeous space with lots to offer! This unit provides that “luxury feel” with newer carpet, new windows, newer stainless-steel & black appliances, beautiful cabinetry, newer hardwood laminate flooring in kitchen and bathroom, wide-open living room, spacious bathroom w/ newer fixtures, and unique bedroom layout. Washer and Dryer is shared with your friendly neighbors next door – located in the basement.

Rent: $1,195.00
Security Deposit: $1,195.00

Utilities: $90.00/month for Water, Sewer, and Trash. Excessive water usage may result in an increase in water/sewer charges with 30 days’ notice from owner.

Utilities: Tenants are responsible for Electricity and will call to set up these services prior to or day of lease signing. Proof of such transaction may be required by the landlord.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning.

Pet Policy:

1. A pet questionnaire is required to be filled out for approval and can be obtained by emailing Angel angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net.

2. Max 1 pet total with a weight limit of 35 lbs or less.

3. Pets must be 6 months of age or older.

4. If approved, tenants will be required to pay a minimum of $200.00 pet deposit (per pet) and a minimum of $35 pet rent (per pet/per month). Additional deposit may be requested at landlord’s discretion.

FREE 42” FLAT SCREEN T.V. DISCLOSURE:

THIS PROPERTY IS OFFERING A FREE 42” FLAT SCREEN T.V. APPROX. 2 WEEKS AFTER MOVE IN. IN ORDER TO QUALIFY FOR THE FREE T.V. ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE ELIGIBLE (UNDER OUR RENTAL CRITERIA) TO SIGN THE LEASE. THIS INCENTIVE IS NOT AVAILABLE AFTER JUNE 30, 2020. THIS INCENTIVE IS FOR THIS PROPERTY ONLY.

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5803478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

