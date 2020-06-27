722 South 48th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home has 1841 sqft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms PLUS Bonus Room! Large galley style kitchen with built-ins, tons of counter and cupboard space and a gas range. Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Spacious dining room right off of the kitchen with built-ins, wonderful corner windows and chair rail. PLUS formal dining room off of living room. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Double sinks and lots of storage in the upstairs bathroom. Master bedroom boasts cedar hardwood flooring and double closets. You will love the finishing touches in this home and the ample windows for natural lighting. Amenities include covered porch, crown molding, attic, unfinished basement, electronic air filter for entire home, built-ins in downstairs hallway and bedroom. Fully fenced backyard with 6 ft cedar fence, raspberries, strawberries and rhubarb. Wonderful patio for entertaining. 1 car detached garage. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.