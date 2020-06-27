All apartments in Tacoma
722 South 48th Street
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:44 PM

722 South 48th Street

722 South 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

722 South 48th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home has 1841 sqft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms PLUS Bonus Room! Large galley style kitchen with built-ins, tons of counter and cupboard space and a gas range. Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Spacious dining room right off of the kitchen with built-ins, wonderful corner windows and chair rail. PLUS formal dining room off of living room. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Double sinks and lots of storage in the upstairs bathroom. Master bedroom boasts cedar hardwood flooring and double closets. You will love the finishing touches in this home and the ample windows for natural lighting. Amenities include covered porch, crown molding, attic, unfinished basement, electronic air filter for entire home, built-ins in downstairs hallway and bedroom. Fully fenced backyard with 6 ft cedar fence, raspberries, strawberries and rhubarb. Wonderful patio for entertaining. 1 car detached garage. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 South 48th Street have any available units?
722 South 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 South 48th Street have?
Some of 722 South 48th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 South 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
722 South 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 South 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 South 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 722 South 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 722 South 48th Street offers parking.
Does 722 South 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 South 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 South 48th Street have a pool?
No, 722 South 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 722 South 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 722 South 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 722 South 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 South 48th Street has units with dishwashers.
