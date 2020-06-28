Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 6831 Pacific Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6831 Pacific Ave A
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6831 Pacific Ave A
6831 Pacific Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
6831 Pacific Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98408
Eastside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Plex with Rooms for Rent - Property Id: 156117
This is a room for rent in a 2 bed 1 bath apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156117p
Property Id 156117
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5241275)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6831 Pacific Ave A have any available units?
6831 Pacific Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6831 Pacific Ave A have?
Some of 6831 Pacific Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6831 Pacific Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
6831 Pacific Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 Pacific Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 6831 Pacific Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 6831 Pacific Ave A offer parking?
No, 6831 Pacific Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 6831 Pacific Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6831 Pacific Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 Pacific Ave A have a pool?
No, 6831 Pacific Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 6831 Pacific Ave A have accessible units?
No, 6831 Pacific Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 Pacific Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6831 Pacific Ave A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Similar Pages
Tacoma 1 Bedrooms
Tacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly Apartments
Tacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Olympia, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WA
Silverdale, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Tacoma
West End
South End
New Tacoma
North End
Central Tacoma
Northeast Tacoma
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bates Technical College
University of Puget Sound
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus