Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

6831 Pacific Ave A

6831 Pacific Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6831 Pacific Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98408
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Plex with Rooms for Rent - Property Id: 156117

This is a room for rent in a 2 bed 1 bath apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156117p
Property Id 156117

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5241275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 Pacific Ave A have any available units?
6831 Pacific Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6831 Pacific Ave A have?
Some of 6831 Pacific Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6831 Pacific Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
6831 Pacific Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 Pacific Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 6831 Pacific Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6831 Pacific Ave A offer parking?
No, 6831 Pacific Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 6831 Pacific Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6831 Pacific Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 Pacific Ave A have a pool?
No, 6831 Pacific Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 6831 Pacific Ave A have accessible units?
No, 6831 Pacific Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 Pacific Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6831 Pacific Ave A has units with dishwashers.
