All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 6409 S Lawrence St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6409 S Lawrence St.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

6409 S Lawrence St.

6409 South Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6409 South Lawrence Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute 1 bed, 1 bath home! Updated! - Property Id: 167431

Beautifully updated one-bedroom, one bathroom, single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, and new kitchen appliances. Off street parking. Quiet location. 15 minutes from JBLM!

Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria: Income Verification 3 times rent Application $45 fee per adult TransUnion credit check Background check Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167431
Property Id 167431

(RLNE5531356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6409 S Lawrence St. have any available units?
6409 S Lawrence St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6409 S Lawrence St. have?
Some of 6409 S Lawrence St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6409 S Lawrence St. currently offering any rent specials?
6409 S Lawrence St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 S Lawrence St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6409 S Lawrence St. is pet friendly.
Does 6409 S Lawrence St. offer parking?
Yes, 6409 S Lawrence St. offers parking.
Does 6409 S Lawrence St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6409 S Lawrence St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 S Lawrence St. have a pool?
No, 6409 S Lawrence St. does not have a pool.
Does 6409 S Lawrence St. have accessible units?
No, 6409 S Lawrence St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 S Lawrence St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6409 S Lawrence St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus