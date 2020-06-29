6409 S Lawrence St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute 1 bed, 1 bath home! Updated! - Property Id: 167431



Beautifully updated one-bedroom, one bathroom, single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, and new kitchen appliances. Off street parking. Quiet location. 15 minutes from JBLM!



Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria: Income Verification 3 times rent Application $45 fee per adult TransUnion credit check Background check Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request

