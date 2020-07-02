Amenities

604 N. 3rd. St. #8 Available 01/01/20 Stadium District ~ Amazing Condo!!! - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,150.00

Available: 10/25/2019

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,150.00

W/S/G: $85.00 Monthly Fee

* Admin. Fee: $250.00

* Renters Insurance Required



A sweet 1-Bedroom 1-bath home with everything you need plus a peekaboo view of the bay. All updated kitchen, granite counter tops, hardwood cabinets, Stainless appliances with microwave and a dishwasher! Tile floors in the kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer. Now that youre settled go for a short walk to The Hub, Shake Shake Shake, Copper Door, Thriftway, Gibsons, and Wright Park. You can't beat this location. Comes with 1 reserved parking spot.



Sorry, this home has a no pet policy.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on "start my application". Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home.



No Pets Allowed



