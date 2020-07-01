Rent Calculator
6005 S Verde St
6005 S Verde St
6005 South Verde Street
·
Location
6005 South Verde Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Split Entry near JBLM -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5649391)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6005 S Verde St have any available units?
6005 S Verde St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 6005 S Verde St currently offering any rent specials?
6005 S Verde St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 S Verde St pet-friendly?
No, 6005 S Verde St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 6005 S Verde St offer parking?
No, 6005 S Verde St does not offer parking.
Does 6005 S Verde St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 S Verde St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 S Verde St have a pool?
No, 6005 S Verde St does not have a pool.
Does 6005 S Verde St have accessible units?
No, 6005 S Verde St does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 S Verde St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 S Verde St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 S Verde St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6005 S Verde St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
