5628 S. K St.

Rooms for rent in a centrally located home. Nice neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Shared bathrooms, kitchen, living area, and washer/dryer. No smoking inside the house. One block from a 48 bus line, 5min drive to Tacoma Mall, restaurants, Safeway. Property has a shady front porch and a partially fenced back yard.



Rent will depend on the size of the room, ranging from $475-$600. If you are a couple, it's an extra $125 per person staying in the room.If you have a pet, it's an extra $25/month per pet with a $250 deposit.



Please respect the privacy of the current tenants, viewings are available by appointment only. Contact us for more information.

