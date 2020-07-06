All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

5310 25th St NE

5310 25th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5310 25th Street Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Stunning 5 Bedroom! - Be the first to live in this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home! With 2,825 sqft of open living space, upgrades galore and attention to detail, this home will not last long! Located in Browns Point (Harbor View Heights), on an elevated plateau with several views of Commencement Bay and an ideal central location in the Puget Sound. Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!

Step inside this beautiful home and notice the neutral colors for easy decorating and upgrades throughout. A main level bedroom with full bathroom is first for added convenience. The large great room comes with a cozy fireplace and slider door for access to the outside. The fenced backyard is all ready for BBQ's and entertaining. The gormet kitchen features rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double oven, quartz countertops, oversized pantry for added storage and large island. This room is ideal for gatherings!

Up the grand staircase is a landing/bonus room area. Three more adorable bedrooms and hall bath with double sinks and and large vanity are next. The fantastic master boasts a large walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite 5-piece bath. A convenient laundry room with washer & dryer hookups and storage room complete this home!

Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4099430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 25th St NE have any available units?
5310 25th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 25th St NE have?
Some of 5310 25th St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 25th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
5310 25th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 25th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 5310 25th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5310 25th St NE offer parking?
No, 5310 25th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 5310 25th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 25th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 25th St NE have a pool?
No, 5310 25th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 5310 25th St NE have accessible units?
No, 5310 25th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 25th St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 25th St NE has units with dishwashers.

