Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:06 AM

5238 South Tacoma Way - 1

5238 South Tacoma Way · No Longer Available
Location

5238 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come check out this beautiful 2 bedroom industrial apartment in the heart of South Tacoma! With tall ceilings and open shelving, this unit looks and feels spacious! The location is extremely convenient, it is just minutes from I-5, the Tacoma Mall, and so much more!

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $1,495 + 136.90 for W/S/G (electric paid separately)
2. Security Deposit = $1,500
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.
4. Comes with 1 assigned parking spot
5. Washer/Dryer in unit
6. Cats only (with a $250 non-refundable deposit and $25 monthly pet rent)

WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years

WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Diane Henderson. You can call or text Diane at 253-534-5373.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 have any available units?
5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5238 South Tacoma Way - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

