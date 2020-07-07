5238 South Tacoma Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come check out this beautiful 2 bedroom industrial apartment in the heart of South Tacoma! With tall ceilings and open shelving, this unit looks and feels spacious! The location is extremely convenient, it is just minutes from I-5, the Tacoma Mall, and so much more!



WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?

1. Rent = $1,495 + 136.90 for W/S/G (electric paid separately)

2. Security Deposit = $1,500

3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.

4. Comes with 1 assigned parking spot

5. Washer/Dryer in unit

6. Cats only (with a $250 non-refundable deposit and $25 monthly pet rent)



WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?

We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:

1. Solid employment for the last 6 months

2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent

3. 580+ Credit Score

4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months

5. No evictions in the last 3 years



WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?

The Leasing Agent for this unit is Diane Henderson. You can call or text Diane at 253-534-5373.



Hope to hear from you soon!