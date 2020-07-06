Rent Calculator
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5232 Enetai Ave NE
5232 Enetai Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5232 Enetai Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Enetai - Property Id: 262497
Lovely rambler on a quiet cul-de-sac in the much sought after Browns Point NE Tacoma neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262497
Property Id 262497
(RLNE5706267)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5232 Enetai Ave NE have any available units?
5232 Enetai Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5232 Enetai Ave NE have?
Some of 5232 Enetai Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5232 Enetai Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Enetai Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 Enetai Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5232 Enetai Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 5232 Enetai Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5232 Enetai Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5232 Enetai Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5232 Enetai Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 Enetai Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5232 Enetai Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5232 Enetai Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5232 Enetai Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 Enetai Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5232 Enetai Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
