5219 South Orchard Street

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Very nice Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 4-plex! Open kitchen with hardwood floors & Bay windows! Bedrooms are carpeted. All appliances including W/D! Fireplace! Private entry! Large 1 Car Garage with Remote! This is the lower unit and you have access to yard. Yard care provided by owner, No more than 2 vehicles allowed for this rental. There is absolutely NO SMOKING in home or on grounds.
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
**GOOD CREDIT ONLY**
**NO PETS**
**NO SMOKING COMPLEX**
** Month to Month Lease
Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water:Guardian Water
Sewer:Guardian Water
Refuse: Tenant to pay $25 with Rent
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
$175 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $2675
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 12/5/19
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.