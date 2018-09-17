All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:52 PM

5219 South Orchard Street

5219 South Orchard Street · No Longer Available
Location

5219 South Orchard Street, Tacoma, WA 98467
South Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Very nice Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 4-plex! Open kitchen with hardwood floors & Bay windows! Bedrooms are carpeted. All appliances including W/D! Fireplace! Private entry! Large 1 Car Garage with Remote! This is the lower unit and you have access to yard. Yard care provided by owner, No more than 2 vehicles allowed for this rental. There is absolutely NO SMOKING in home or on grounds.

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

**GOOD CREDIT ONLY**
**NO PETS**
**NO SMOKING COMPLEX**
** Month to Month Lease

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water:Guardian Water
Sewer:Guardian Water
Refuse: Tenant to pay $25 with Rent

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
$175 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $2675

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 12/5/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5219 South Orchard Street have any available units?
5219 South Orchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5219 South Orchard Street have?
Some of 5219 South Orchard Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5219 South Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
5219 South Orchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 South Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 5219 South Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5219 South Orchard Street offer parking?
Yes, 5219 South Orchard Street does offer parking.
Does 5219 South Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5219 South Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 South Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 5219 South Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 5219 South Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 5219 South Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 South Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5219 South Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
