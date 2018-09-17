5219 South Orchard Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.



Very nice Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 4-plex! Open kitchen with hardwood floors & Bay windows! Bedrooms are carpeted. All appliances including W/D! Fireplace! Private entry! Large 1 Car Garage with Remote! This is the lower unit and you have access to yard. Yard care provided by owner, No more than 2 vehicles allowed for this rental. There is absolutely NO SMOKING in home or on grounds.



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



**GOOD CREDIT ONLY**

**NO PETS**

**NO SMOKING COMPLEX**

** Month to Month Lease



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Water:Guardian Water

Sewer:Guardian Water

Refuse: Tenant to pay $25 with Rent



$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

$175 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $2675



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 12/5/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.