5017 South Sheridan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

2 bed/1ba, fully renovated craftsman home in South Tacoma on a big lot. Fenced in backyard. Huge detached 2 car garage with the shop (576 sqft) with easy back alley access. 2 entrances to the house, one from the street with stairs and a second entrance from the back of the house that takes it to the mudroom. Beautiful new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpets, new stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, tile surround, backsplash, new bathroom, new white cabinets, bright dining room area and big yard. This home is pet-friendly. Easy access to I-5 and only 12 minutes from JBLM.

1st month’s rent $1600 and $1500 security deposit. Applicants must have at least 600 credit, no prior evictions, household monthly income no less than 3 times monthly rent, 2 pets maximum with $350 per pet deposit. Each applicant must pass background and credit check.

INQUIRE FOR FULL REQUIREMENTS BEFORE SUBMITTING APPLICATION VIA COZY. This property allows self-showing options. Tenant takes care of all utilities and lawn maintenance. Fence connections are being installed next week and washer, dryer and fridge are getting delivered as well.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.