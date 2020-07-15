All apartments in Tacoma
4961 Main ST Unit 702
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

4961 Main ST Unit 702

4961 Main Street · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4961 Main Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4961 Main ST Unit 702 · Avail. Aug 5

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4961 Main ST Unit 702 Available 08/05/20 Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 bath with Spectacular Views! -
Make this Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo yours. Amazing views of Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains highlight this great unit. Featuring large gourmet kitchen with all stainless Bosch appliances that include 5 burner gas cooktop, convection oven and microwave/convection oven combo, french door refrigerator with 2 freezer drawers and dishwasher. Marble counter tops and large island with breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Gas Fireplace and large balcony overlooking Point Ruston Promenade and Commencement Bay. Master bedroom features balcony access and stunning 5 pc bath with deep soaking tube, tile shower with seat, and heated floors!! Huge walk in closet with closet organizer for all needs. 2nd bedroom has on suite bath and walk in closet with organizers.3rd bedroom and 3rd full bath. Many closets all with integrated storage. Separate storage room and 1 assigned secured parking spots included. Full size front loading washer/dryer and laundry room. Community room. In the heart of the Point Ruston Waterfront as well as nearby Point Defiance Park, lots of great restaurants and easy access to the freeway. Water / Sewer / Gas is additional $150.00 flat rate paid by the tenant.

No Pets and No Smoking!

#3071

Jason@havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4961 Main ST Unit 702 have any available units?
4961 Main ST Unit 702 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4961 Main ST Unit 702 have?
Some of 4961 Main ST Unit 702's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4961 Main ST Unit 702 currently offering any rent specials?
4961 Main ST Unit 702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 Main ST Unit 702 pet-friendly?
No, 4961 Main ST Unit 702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4961 Main ST Unit 702 offer parking?
Yes, 4961 Main ST Unit 702 offers parking.
Does 4961 Main ST Unit 702 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4961 Main ST Unit 702 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 Main ST Unit 702 have a pool?
No, 4961 Main ST Unit 702 does not have a pool.
Does 4961 Main ST Unit 702 have accessible units?
No, 4961 Main ST Unit 702 does not have accessible units.
Does 4961 Main ST Unit 702 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4961 Main ST Unit 702 has units with dishwashers.
