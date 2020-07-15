Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

4961 Main ST Unit 702 Available 08/05/20 Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 bath with Spectacular Views! -

Make this Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo yours. Amazing views of Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains highlight this great unit. Featuring large gourmet kitchen with all stainless Bosch appliances that include 5 burner gas cooktop, convection oven and microwave/convection oven combo, french door refrigerator with 2 freezer drawers and dishwasher. Marble counter tops and large island with breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Gas Fireplace and large balcony overlooking Point Ruston Promenade and Commencement Bay. Master bedroom features balcony access and stunning 5 pc bath with deep soaking tube, tile shower with seat, and heated floors!! Huge walk in closet with closet organizer for all needs. 2nd bedroom has on suite bath and walk in closet with organizers.3rd bedroom and 3rd full bath. Many closets all with integrated storage. Separate storage room and 1 assigned secured parking spots included. Full size front loading washer/dryer and laundry room. Community room. In the heart of the Point Ruston Waterfront as well as nearby Point Defiance Park, lots of great restaurants and easy access to the freeway. Water / Sewer / Gas is additional $150.00 flat rate paid by the tenant.



No Pets and No Smoking!



#3071



Jason@havenrent.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4919666)