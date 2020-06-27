All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast

4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful home has everything you need and more! Inside, you'll find hardwood, plush carpet, stylish lighting fixtures, and a fireplace to keep warm on those cold nights. You'll love cooking in the modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with a lot of space to entertain.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast have any available units?
4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4925 Enetai Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
