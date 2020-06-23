4721 South Puget Sound Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Half off Firsts Months Rent!!!



Wonderful modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story duplex! Master bedroom has a full master bath, Open concept living room/dining area/kitchen! Small back deck.1 Car garage. Near shopping and I-5 and bus line.Laundry room with w/d hook ups!!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Water: TPU

Gas: PSE

Refuse: Pierce County

Sewer: TPU

Cable: Comcast

School District: Tacoma

Heat: GFA



Pets negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet fee

$250 Non- Refundable pest treatment Fee



$300 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3450



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/3/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.