4721 South Puget Sound Avenue

Wonderful modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story duplex! Master bedroom has a full master bath, Open concept living room/dining area/kitchen! Small back deck.1 Car garage. Near shopping and I-5 and bus line.Laundry room with w/d hook ups!!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: TPU
Gas: PSE
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: TPU
Cable: Comcast
School District: Tacoma
Heat: GFA
Pets negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet fee
$250 Non- Refundable pest treatment Fee
$300 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3450
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/3/19
