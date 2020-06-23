All apartments in Tacoma
4721 South Puget Sound Avenue

Location

4721 South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Half off Firsts Months Rent!!!

Wonderful modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story duplex! Master bedroom has a full master bath, Open concept living room/dining area/kitchen! Small back deck.1 Car garage. Near shopping and I-5 and bus line.Laundry room with w/d hook ups!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: TPU
Gas: PSE
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: TPU
Cable: Comcast
School District: Tacoma
Heat: GFA

Pets negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet fee
$250 Non- Refundable pest treatment Fee

$300 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3450

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/3/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue have any available units?
4721 South Puget Sound Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue have?
Some of 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4721 South Puget Sound Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue have a pool?
No, 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 South Puget Sound Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
